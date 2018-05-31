‘Open Ohio’ Sports Betting Plan Promoter: It’ll Benefit Small Business, Government

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WHBC) – More gambling, with small businesses and government entities in Ohio as the real winners.

That’s the sports betting idea that “Open Ohio” is promoting.

It’s an effort headed up by Rick Lertzman of Cleveland, who helped bring casinos to Ohio through passage of a constitutional amendment in 2009.

Lertzman says the ballot and petition language are being put together for a November 2019 vote.

Another plan that the legislature is also considering has the existing casinos adding sports betting.

Lertzman says legislators would take too long to get a program up and going.