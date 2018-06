PLAIN TWP., Ohio (WHBC) No, this is not a leftover news story from last summer.

A portion of 38th Street NW in Plain Township is closing on Friday for three weeks.

The county engineer’s office is replacing a small bridge a half-mile east of Whipple Avenue.

Everhard Road is the recommended detour route, via Cleveland and Whipple Avenues.

You’ll recall that 38th Street was closed for much of last year’s construction season for a couple of projects.