Marshal Service Assisting in Search for Plain Home Shooting Suspect
By Jim Michaels
|
Jun 5, 2018 @ 11:20 AM
Jessie Lee Butler III (Courtesy US Marshal Service Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force)

PLAIN TWP., Ohio (WHBC) – A man the U.S. Marshals say frequents the Canton and Louisville areas is a wanted man.

The marshal service’s Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is looking for 21-year-old Jessie Lee Butler III.

He’s wanted by the Stark County Sheriff’s Office in connection with that drive-by shooting incident on 45th Street in Plain Township back on May 22nd.

He is charged with ‘complicity to discharging a firearm into a habitation’.

Fortunately, no one was injured in that incident.

Butler is a black male, standing approximately 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing 176 pounds.

If you have any information in reference to Jessie Lee Butler III, please contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED.

Or Text keyword WANTED and tip to 847411 (tip411).

Tipsters can remain anonymous and reward money is available.

