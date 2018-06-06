Two Canton Residents Burned When Gasoline, Fire Come Together
By Jim Michaels
|
Jun 6, 2018 @ 7:55 AM

CANTON and MASSILLON, Ohio (WHBC) – A Canton man and a 5-year-old girl suffered minor burns after an outdoor fire and gasoline accidentally mixed in the backyard of a house on Abbott Place NW Tuesday night.

A gas can sitting near a fire pit was knocked over, causing a flareup which also scorched the back of the house.

The two victims were treated at the scene.

Abbott Place is off Wertz Avenue between 12th and 13th Streets.

Also, a minor fire in Massillon: some cardboard set to be recycled outside of Greif Brothers Packaging on Warmington Road.

It was quickly extinguished and did not impact the building.

