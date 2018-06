Dogs caged on uncoated wire flooring and other violations were discovered at an undisclosed Ohio kennel, according to a new report. (Courtesy Ohio Department of Agriculture)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (Ohio News Connection) – Ohio is gaining a national reputation, and it’s not a good one.

Ten dog breeders from the state are on the Humane Society of the United States “Horrible Hundred” list of problem puppy mills.

That puts Ohio among the top 4 states for such cruel operations.

Missouri has the most puppy mills at 23.

If you are looking for a particular breed of dog, you are encouraged to visit the breeding facility.

And, of course dog pounds and rescues are an even better bet.