Canton Connection to Tuesday Akron Homicide

AKRON, Ohio (WHBC) – Coming down to a Canton hospital for treatment after a deadly gunfight did not work out for an Akron man.

22-year-old Christian Pittman was arrested and is charged with murder in the shooting death of a 27-year-old man at the Spring Hill Apartments in Akron Tuesday afternoon.

Pittman was shot in the buttocks.

Police say as many as three suspects were involved in the effort to rob the victim and his girlfriend.

The victim was found dead near the apartment complex’s swimming pool.