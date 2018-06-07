Canton Water Introduces Paperless Payment Option

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – If you like paying some of your bills online, the City of Canton Water Department now offers that convenience.

Customers can simply go to the web page for info on how to sign up.

You will get an email notice when your payment is due.

Water Superintendent Tyler Converse says all customers will continue to receive a paper bill for the time being.

Converse says he realizes some customers like to pay the traditional ways, and that’s OK.

Commercial customers are billed monthly, with residential customers paying every two months.