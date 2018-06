GREEN, Ohio (WHBC) – Keeping all the businesses informed about what’s going on.

That’s part of ODOT’s work in the ongoing Route 619 project in Hartville and Lake Township, where the road is being widened and two roundabouts are being installed.

It’s a major retail area, and it’s very busy on weekends.

As part of that, Kaufman Avenue is closed at 619 for about a month starting Monday.

There are separate east and west detours.