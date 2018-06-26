Nothing in Stark, But Hepatitis A Outbreak in Ohio

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – No known cases in Canton or Stark County yet, but the state Department of Health has declared an outbreak of Hepatitis A.

There were 82 cases of the liver disease as of Monday, but four neighboring states have hundreds of cases, including Kentucky at over 700.

Canton Health Commissioner Jim Adams says the “A” version of the disease is able to spread more quickly through close-quarter facilities, like food processing plants and jails.

It’s spread when people ingest fecal matter from those with the disease.

Here’s the state health department’s recommendations with the virus: