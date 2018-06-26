Spotlight On The Palace Theatre

Georgia Paxos from the Canton Palace Theatre joined Gary Rivers this morning on Spotlight. They discussed the upcoming schedule and how the Palace has continued to find great entertainment year in and year out.

Paxos told Pam about their upcoming Summer Kids Movie events. This Summer they will be showing Early Man, Despicable Me 3, The Emoji Movie and Elf for their Christmas in July movie. Paxos also talked about the upcoming Anime Fest 2018 in July. Those events and more are just a bit of what’s happening this Summer at the Palace Theatre.

If you would like to read more about the Palace Theatre and their events this upcoming year, you can visit their site here.