NIMISHILLEN TWP., Ohio (WHBC) – A 38-year-old Alliance man is dead in a one-car accident in Nimishillen Township from early Saturday morning.

The Stark County Sheriff’s Office says Todd Reese was thrown from his vehicle after it went off the right side of Columbus Road NE at State Street.

The car rolled over several times, ejecting the victim in the process.

A passing driver noticed the car upside down in a parking lot at the intersection.

Reese was dead at the scene.