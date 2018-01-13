3rd Stark Traffic Fatality: Bolivar Man Killed Along I-77
By Jim Michaels
|
Jan 13, 2018 @ 7:10 AM

PIKE TWP, Ohio (WHBC) – A 46-year-old Bolivar man is dead in a spectacular accident in the ice and snow on I-77 in southern Stark County on Friday.

Montgomery Miller was killed when the state patrol says his pickup truck went off of southbound I-77 near the Haut Street overpass in Pike Township, going airborne in the median before landing on Haut Street and hitting a guardrail.

Miller was pronounced dead at the hospital.

It’s the third traffic fatality in the county this year.

There were 32 all of last year.

