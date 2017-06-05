4 BIGGEST REASONS CAVS ARE DOWN 2-0 TO G.S.

DEFENSE – The Warriors are averaging 122.5 points per game through the first two contests. Kevin Durant is averaging 35.5p-11r-7a per game and shooting 58% from the field. If the Cavaliers don’t start to play defense in Game #3, and find a way to slow Durant down, they could end up being swept.

HELP – LeBron James can’t do it himself. The King is averaging a triple/double at 28.5p-13r-11a and yet the Cavaliers have lost by an average of 20.5 points per game. Why? Tristan Thompson, J.R.Smith and Deron Williams have been complete no shows in the first two games of these NBA Finals. Kyrie Irving is getting crushed by Steph Curry in their head-to-head point guard match up. Irving is averaging 21.5ppg-4.5apg-2.5rpg and is shooting just 40% from the field. While Curry is putting up 30ppg-10.5apg-8rpg and shooting 46%. Plus, the Warriors bench has outplayed the Cavaliers bench.

DETERMINATION & MOTIVATION – The Warriors have out hustled, outmuscled and outplayed the Cavaliers in these first two games. Golden State seems to want it more than the Cavaliers do. They’re winning the rebound battle, the 50-50 balls and the physicality battle!

DUBS BETTER FROM DISTANCE – So far in this series between two of the better 3-point shooting teams in the NBA, the Warriors are winning the battle from beyond the arc, making 30 triples to the Cavaliers 19.

Lineup changes, in game coaching adjustments, along with more heart, desire and determination will be needed if the Cavaliers are going to get back in this series.