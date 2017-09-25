4 Killed in Fiery Lake Township Crash

The State Highway Patrol says speed contributed to a deadly accident in Lake Township yesterday afternoon: four people were killed when the car they were in went off of Route 43 just south of State Street in Lake Township; the car traveled through a field and hit a tree, bursting into flames… The patrol says two males and two females are dead, but the Stark County Coroner’s Office is working to ID the victims because they were burned so badly; one victim was thrown from the wreckage, but the others were trapped inside.