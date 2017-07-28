4th Annual Doggone North Canton Adoption & Wellness Fair This Weekend

The dog-centered family event will be held at Witwer Park in North Canton, located at  301 Harmon St SW. on Saturday from 10:00 am – 2:00 pm.

Jen ______ was the  guest of Gary Rivers in-studio.

Join sister station, Mix 941's Ike (kicking off the event 10am-Noon) for the 4th Annual Adoption and Wellness Fair.

To celebrate, Gary Also asked listeners to call in their favorite dog movie name.

Here is the Top Ten

Old Yeller
“Lady and the Tramp”, 1955
“Turner & Hooch”, 1989
“Beethoven”, 1992
“Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey”, 1993
“Lassie”, 1994
“101 Dalmatians”, 1996
“Air Bud”, 1997
“My Dog Skip”, 2000
“Marley & Me”, 2008

Jennifer Harrington from Pawsitive Ohio to talk about the 4th annual Doggone 🐶 North Canton, Ohio #adoption & #wellness #fair on The Gary Rivers Show on News Talk 1480 & #streaming live at WHBC.comStark County Dog Warden

Posted by News-Talk 1480 WHBC on Friday, July 28, 2017