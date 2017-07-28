4th Annual Doggone North Canton Adoption & Wellness Fair This Weekend

The dog-centered family event will be held at Witwer Park in North Canton, located at 301 Harmon St SW. on Saturday from 10:00 am – 2:00 pm.

Jen ______ was the guest of Gary Rivers in-studio.

Join sister station, Mix 941’s Ike (kicking off the event 10am-Noon) for the 4th Annual Adoption and Wellness Fair. Learn More

To celebrate, Gary Also asked listeners to call in their favorite dog movie name.

Here is the Top Ten

Old Yeller

“Lady and the Tramp”, 1955

“Turner & Hooch”, 1989

“Beethoven”, 1992

“Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey”, 1993

“Lassie”, 1994

“101 Dalmatians”, 1996

“Air Bud”, 1997

“My Dog Skip”, 2000

“Marley & Me”, 2008