5 Keys to Avoid Sexual Harassment Accusation

Dr. ArLyne Diamond is a nationally-known expert on office management. She spoke to Gary Rivers This morning about Sexual harassment in the workplace. She’s identified 5 things that workers must abide by in workplace today.

Five Office Behaviors That Should Be Avoided in A Sexual Harassment Free Workplace

No compliments on physical appearance

In today’s workplace, you shouldn’t tell a person they look handsome, pretty, professional, polished, etc. Compliments about a person’s physical appearance even if they are innocent in nature should be a avoided at all costs

Men & women should not touch each other at all

Anything beyond a handshake is opening Pandora’s box. Men and women should avoid pats on the shoulder, hugs, and any touching of the arms or legs.

Avoid all forms of teasing

All forms of practical jokes on fellow employees. Everyone has a different reaction to humor and what is funny to one person can be incredibly offensive to others.

Keep your language in check

If wouldn’t say it in front of your Mother, you shouldn’t say it in the office. Excessive cursing or crude language can be perceived as harassment and should be avoided at all costs.

No flirting

Whimsical office romances may still exist but, in today’s workplace they can potentially get you reprimanded or even fired. Flirting or asking a co-worker out for drinks should be avoided at all costs.

