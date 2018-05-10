5 Natural Remedies to Insomnia
By Gary Rivers
May 10, 2018 @ 6:35 AM

Dr. Aimée Shunney of Santa Cruz Integrative Medicine reviews is a guest on the Gary Rivers Show Thursday morning to talk: Insomnia.  She offers five natural herbal remedies that can help you turn out the lights and get the healthful, restful sleep your body needs

Sleep is something we often tend to neglect, but shouldn’t.  Poor sleeping habits have been linked to:

  • increased risk for heart disease, diabetes, and obesity
  • decreased ability to concentrate and focus
  • increased hunger and disrupted of metabolism
  • anxiety and depression
