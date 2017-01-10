5-year old Jackson Girl Found Dead – Parents in Custody

The 5-year old missing Jackson Township girl found dead and “concealed” inside the family restaurant she was reported missing from last night. Police also say the girls parents are in custody. They are not releasing any other information right now but say they are being assisted by the FBI and the state BCI unit from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office. Police spent more than 18 hours searching the area behind the Chinese Restaurant where a young girl was believed to have wandered from the back yesterday. The parents of 5-year-old Ashley Zhao said she was last at her parent’s restaurant in the 4900 block of Portage Street, NW in the late afternoon when she went to take a nap. Again, they are not releasing any other information. Stay tuned to News/Talk 1480 WHBC for the latest.