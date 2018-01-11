5-year old Murder Victim’s Dad in Court

One year to the date that the body of Ashley Zhao was found inside Ang’s Asian Cuisine in Jackson Township, the legal case is wrapped up… The 5-year-old’s father Liang Zhao was sentenced to 12 years in prison yesterday; he had pleaded guilty to gross abuse of a corpse charges for hiding the body… The little girl’s mother Mingming Chen was sentenced to 22 years time last month; prosecutors say she beat the child to death.