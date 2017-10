CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – The murder trial of the mother of little Ashley Zhao will not proceed as scheduled on Monday.

Motions have been filed in Stark County Common Pleas Court, seeking an insanity defense for Mingming Chen.

The trial is now set for January 26th.

Investigators say Chen beat her 5-year-old daughter, who was found dead in the family restaurant on Portage Street NW in Jackson Township.

The child’s father Liang Zhao has pleaded guilty to gross abuse of a corpse and other charges.