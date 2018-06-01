60 McKinley Students Get Jobs Through Canton City Program

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Several dozen McKinley High School students will be working this summer thanks to a program through the city.

Canton’s Summer Employment and Camp Program has 60 16-to-18-year-olds working for several private companies and government agencies, getting their first jobs in most cases.

Over 400 Canton City School District students are involved in the work and camp programs, thanks to $500,000 in federal funding channeled through the city.

For more information on the jobs program,. contact 330 580-9347, ext. 260.

The program is run through the city’s Department of Development.