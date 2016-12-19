Canton Council OKs TDD for PFHOF

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) (Dec. 19, 2016) – Canton City Council unanimously approved creation of a Tourism Development District for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Village Monday night.

Several new sales, admissions and other taxes are made possible by the ordinance.

Some of the tax proposals will be introduced to council early next year.

Hall of Fame Executive Director David Baker was at the meeting Monday night.

Baker says the proposed revenue will allow the Village to sell up to $140 million in bonds to finance their massive project.

Council Concerns Addressed

There is a kind of “parachute” for the city of Canton should something go incredibly wrong with the agreement.

The city and Hall of Fame have a year to produce maintenance and operating agreements between the parties.

Without them, the language in the ordinance leaves the Tourism Development District null and void.

City leaders seemed confident things will go as planned and those deals will be worked out.