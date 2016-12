CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) (Dec. 21, 2016) – An unnamed Canton woman is in trouble in Summit County.

This, after Norton police say she purposely rammed into one of their police cruisers along I-76 last week.

Officer Ryan Connell was writing a traffic ticket for another driver when the vehicle was struck.

He was not hurt.

The woman admitted being suicidal and purposely causing the crash, according to police.

She’s being evaluated.