CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) (Dec. 21, 2016) – A Canton 14-year-old was treated for smoke inhalation after rescuing her three siblings from a home in the city yesterday.

The teen noticed the house filling with smoke, and ran upstairs to rescue the 15-, 10- and 6-year-olds.

They did not need treatment.

That fire was in a clothes dryer at the home on Freed Court SW off of Sherrick Drive.

Canton firefighters are investigating.