James Acord and Rhonda Pasek of West Virginia, arrested after being found unconscious in their vehicle with a 4-year-old in the backseat (Courtesy East Liverpool police)

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WHBC) (Dec. 22, 2016) – You’ll recall the photo of the youngster in the rear seat of the car.

He was watching East Liverpool Police approach his overdosing grandmother and boyfriend in the front seat.

The 4-year-old is now in the custody of his great aunt and uncle.

Police say the grandmother and boyfriend had overdosed on heroin and fentanyl and crashed the car.

They are serving time for child endangering.