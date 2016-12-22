Smoke Detector Works in Perry, More Coming

PERRY TWP, Ohio (WHBC) (Dec. 22, 2016) – When residents are able to return to a fire-damaged duplex on Mollane Street in Perry Township, the fire department will install four smoke detectors at no charge.

It’s part of a program by the township to make sure every home has an adequate number of working detectors.

That accidental fire did heavy damage to one unit of the duplex early Thursday morning.

Residents did have one detector, and it did function properly.

Fire Chief Mark Martin recommends the unit have four detectors.

No one was injured.

For information on the detector program, call 330 833-3865.

Or go to the department’s webpage.