Left to right, Dave Motts, Tyler Susee, Brian Susee and Stephanie Susee (Courtesy Pro Football Hall of Fame)

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) (Dec. 22, 2016) – An Oregon teenager is the 10-millionth visitor to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

In the process, 15-year-old Tyler Susee wins a $7800 prize package.

He and his family are enroute to the Steelers game with Baltimore this weekend.

The Hall opened in 1963.

it’s now 10-times larger, with the massive Hall of Fame Village project underway.