CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) (Dec. 22, 2016) – With traffic deaths in Tuscarawas and Wayne Counties within a few hours of each other, it seems like the right message.

ODOT is using temporary and permanent message boards on the state’s highways.

They want to send along the “buckle up” message.

For Christmas weekend, the message is “What’s Ho-Ho-Holding You Back”.

Matt Bruning with ODOT says the last time Christmas fell on a Sunday in 2011, they saw a 37% increase in traffic volume.