NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (WHBC) (Dec. 23, 2016) – A Dover area man has been indicted on aggravated murder and other charges in a killing from two months ago.

58-year-old Jeffrey Colaiacovo is accused in the blunt force trauma death of 72-year-old Arlie Gooch of Dover.

He was found dead in his garage on October 29th.

Colaiacovo was already in the Tuscarawas County Jail on an unrelated matter.