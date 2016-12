Dave Motts (left), congratulating the 10 millionth Hall of Fame visitor Tyler Susee with his parents, Brian and Stephanie (Courtesy Pro Football Hall of Fame)

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) (Dec. 23, 2016) – For almost as long as the Hall of Fame has been around, Dave Motts has been there.

Not anymore though, he’s retiring after 45 years at the Hall.

He was most recently the Senior VP for Corporate and Community Engagement.

He officially retires at year’s end, but his last day at the office was Thursday.

Motts has been able to honor every milestone visitor, including Thursday’s 10 millionth. (see above)