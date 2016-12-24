Going Viral: Massillon Clown OVI Incident

MASSILLON, Ohio (WHBC) (Dec. 24, 2016) – That story about the drunk clown picked up along Lincoln Way West in Massillon has gone national.

55-year-old David Simon of Tuscarawas Township was arrested last weekend.

This, after he performed as a clown at a party.

He admitted he had too much to drink, according to police.

Sgt. Brian Muntean with the Massillon Police Department says coming across an OVI driver in a clown costume is not necessarily a big surprise.

Dashcam video of the arrest has also gone viral.