(Courtesy Massillon police)

Going Viral: Massillon Clown OVI Incident

MASSILLON, Ohio (WHBC) (Dec. 24, 2016) – That story about the drunk clown picked up along Lincoln Way West in Massillon has gone national.

55-year-old David Simon of Tuscarawas Township was arrested last weekend.

This, after he performed as a clown at a party.

He admitted he had too much to drink, according to police.

Sgt. Brian Muntean with the Massillon Police Department says coming across an OVI driver in a clown costume is not necessarily a big surprise.

Dashcam video of the arrest has also gone viral.

Related Content

Police Create Account for ‘Massillon’s...
Voters Approve Massillon Tax Increase
Defense Wraps Up in McKernan Trial
Menefee Led a Life of Crime and Violence
Arrest Made in Cuyahoga Valley National Park Attac...
Gasoline Prices Average Under $2 Here
  • Comments

    Comments