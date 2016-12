CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) (Dec. 26, 2016) – You may not be working this week, but the state continues to put together rules that will address how medical marijuana is cultivated and distributed in Ohio.

State Rep Kirk Schuring says they’re working on the cultivation side of the issue.

That needs to be completed by early May.

Schuring is hopeful the entire program can be rolled out in the Spring of 2018.