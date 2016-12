PLAIN TWP., Ohio (WHBC) (Dec. 26, 2016) – The Stark County Sheriff’s Office is looking for any bit of information that might lead them to the driver who struck and killed a 33-year-old woman back on December 17th.

They say the suspect vehicle is possibly a dark-colored SUV, but that’s all they have.

Jessica Herring was found by a deputy along Route 62 near Rowland Avenue NE in Plain Township.

She died at Mercy Medical Center two days later.