BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WHBC) (Dec. 27, 2016) – A loosely organized social media campaign gets the blame as disturbances hit a number of malls across the country Monday.

That includes the Beachwood Place Mall in the Cleveland area.

One person was arrested in that disturbance.

People in the mall streamed video of customers running to the exits.

In Beachwood, there was the report of a gun being fired.

However, an investigation determined that info was unfounded.