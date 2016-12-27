Akron Man Sentenced in Baby Burning Case

AKRON, Ohio (WHBC) (Dec. 27, 2016) – An Akron man will spend 8 years in prison for burning his four-month-old daughter.

18-year-old Demetrius Ford was sentenced Tuesday.

He was found guilty last month of felonious assault and two counts of child endangering.

Prosecutors say he intentionally submerged the baby in scalding hot water back in February.

For the baby, that resulted in second and third degree burns.

Also, the child suffered a skull fracture and broken ribs.

The child’s mother also plead guilty to charges in the case and is currently on probation.