CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) (Dec. 27, 2016) – Gasoline prices have fallen a few cents after peaking a few days ago, but higher crude oil prices would suggest we will remain above last year’s prices for the foreseeable future.

The AAA daily survey for Canton-Massillon Tuesday morning had regular at $2.29; compare that to $1.90 a year ago.

Gas Buddy indicates you can find gas stations selling for under $2.20 a gallon in Canton and Alliance.