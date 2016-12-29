Brewster PD: Unconscious Woman Was Robbed

BREWSTER, Ohio (WHBC) (Dec. 29, 2016) – Brewster police are looking for more information as they investigate an apparent break-in and aggravated burglary.

The 95-year-old homeowner remains unconscious; she is hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

Police need help with a vehicle description.

One witness saw a car with unusual taillights parked behind the home in the 400 block of Tuscarawas Avenue NW Monday night.

Call Brewster police if you have any other info at 330 767-3191 ext 4.

They continue investigating, though only personal items like purses and wallets appear to be missing.