North Canton PD Investigates Pizza Delivery Robberies

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) (Dec.30, 2016) – North Canton police say the armed robberies of two pizza delivery drivers Thursday night may be related.

First Robbery

A Donato’s employee was robbed in the 1400 block of School Avenue NE at around 8 p.m.

The suspect description: A black male in his 20s, approximately 5’9″ with a slim build, wearing a grey hoodie and dark sweat pants.

Second Robbery

Two hours later, a Papa John’s driver was held up by two men in the area of 700 Church Street SW.

Suspects description: Little to go on, other than both were wearing hoodies.

Call North Canton police with any information at 330 499-5911.