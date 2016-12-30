Luther Cites Top 10 Accomplishments for Stark

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) (Dec. 30, 2016) – Stark County Administrator Brant Luther has come up with a Top 10 list of accomplishments for 2016.

They include the new homes for the Veterans Service Commission and Children’s Services.

He says government works better when everyone works together, and that’s what’s happening here.

Here’s his list:

10. Affordable sewer service going in for Limaville residents.

9. $1.2 million spent on drainage improvements.

8. A new 1-to-2-day turnaround for building plans at the county building department.

7. Revised personnel handbook.

6. New roof on Frank T. Bow building.

5. Five straight years of clean audits.

4. 2017 budget adopted in December 2016, a first!

3. Avoided lawsuit by having David Bridenstine fill the unexpired seat of Tom Bernabei.

2. New home for Veterans Service Commission.

1. New Home for Children’s Services.