Plane Search Turns to Recovery Mission

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WHBC) (Dec. 31, 2016) – The search for survivors by the Coast Guard turns into a recovery mission for the city of Cleveland.

The six people aboard a small plane that apparently crashed in Lake Erie are presumed dead.

A Columbus beverage company executive, his wife and 2 teenage sons as well as a neighbor and the neighbor’s daughter were aboard the plane.

Superior Beverage issued a statement Friday saying they were working to support the families involved.

Superior delivers beer and wine to 37 counties in Ohio including Stark and Summit.

The plane went missing shortly after takeoff from Burke Lakefront Airport on Thursday night.