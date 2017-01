JACKSON TWP., Ohio (WHBC) (Jan 2. 2017) – Fire destroyed a home in Jackson Township early Sunday.

No word on a cause for that fire in the 5500 block of Strausser Street NW.

A man inside the home was taken to the Akron Burn Center for treatment; there’s no word on his condition.

Strausser Street had to be closed for a time during the fire response.