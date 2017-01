CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) (Jan. 6, 2017) – Better bundle up if you plan on heading to the initial Canton First Friday event of 2017.

Temps will only be in the teens Friday night.

But that’s fitting, as the theme is “Cold as Ice.”

The annual ice sculpting event has been going on for nearly a decade, usually attracting about 3,000 people.

The art galleries will also be open to provide an escape from the cold.

Several establishments in the Arts District are also having bands perform.