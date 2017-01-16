Stark Sheriff: Do Internet Transactions in Public Places

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) (Jan. 16, 2017) – “Man tries to sell phone on internet; “customer” comes to his home and tries to rob him.”

The Stark County Sheriff’s Office wants you to avoid such a scenario by consummating that deal in a public place.

And bring a friend, they say.

Ronald Henderson of Akron was shot and faces charges after trying to rob a Craigslist seller in Plain Township last week.

Sheriff George Maier even recommends pulling into the sheriff’s office parking lot to consummate that transaction.