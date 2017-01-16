Jackson Twp Memorial to Ashley Grows

Memorial to Ashley Zhao in Jackson Twp plaza.

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (WHBC) (Jam. 16, 2017) – A memorial to a 5-year-old murdered Jackson Township girl continues to grow.

Cards, messages, balloons, flowers and stuffed animals cover the front of Ang’s Restaurant in the plaza on Portage Street NW near Frank Avenue.

That’s where little Ashley Zhao was found dead last week, allegedly beaten to death by her mother.

Mingming Chen is charged with murder; Ashley’s father is charged with complicity.

Even as 1480 WHBC snapped a few photos Monday morning, people stopped to look, either from their cars or on the sidewalk.

A few even added items to the memorial.