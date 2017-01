CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) (Jan. 23, 2017) – Canton City Council Monday night discussed four proposed new taxes to be paid by visitors to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Village.

Several council members were unhappy with plans to tax those attending high school sporting events, even McKinley home football games, for example.

The proposals include a 5% tax on admission and parking and an additional 2% sales tax.

Council will look at the proposals again next week.