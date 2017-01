New Canton City Council member Nate Chester III (right), next to his father, Nate Chester Jr.

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) (Jan. 23, 2017) – Canton City Council has two new members.

48-year-old Kevin Hall replaces David Daugherty as 6th ward council member; Daugherty is now council clerk.

And 29-year-old Nate Chester III takes the 2nd ward council seat vacated by Thomas West, now a state representative.

Both were chosen by ward members of the county Central Democratic Committee.