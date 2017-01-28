Stark County Tax Bills Out: 9 Ways to Pay

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) (Jan. 28, 2017) – Nine ways to pay: Stark County Treasurer Alex Zumbar says you have lots of ways to pay your Real Estate Tax Bill, due February 15th.
Here are the 9 ways to pay:
- The office recently installed kiosks in North Canton, Alliance and Massillon.
- There’s a walk-up drop box in the lobby of the county office building in Canton.
- Mail by due date to P.O. Box 24815, Canton, OH 44701-4815. Be sure mail is postmarked Feb 15 or earlier.
- Pay at the Treasurer’s office on the second floor of the Stark County Office Building in Canton.
- Using a credit card by phone, at 800-272-9829, jurisdiction code 4518.
- Using a credit online, at this web address.
- Online bill pay.
- Monthly prepayment program. Call Rick at 330 451-7824 for more information.
- Semiannual automatic withdrawal program. Call Mike at 330-451-7495 for more info.
