JACKSON TWP., Ohio (WHBC) (Jan. 29, 2017) – Many people don’t know the late Mary Tyler Moore dealt with diabetes throughout much of her life.

Many people in Stark County are or will be doing the same.

Health statistics show 38% of the county population has diabetes or is at a pre-diabetes level.

The Central Stark County YMCA has a new Diabetes Prevention Program underway at its Paul and Carol David facility in Jackson Township.

