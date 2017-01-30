Canton Council OKs Pioneer Bike Trail

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) (Jan. 30, 2017) – Canton City Council approved construction of the remainder of the Pioneer Bike Trail Monday night.

Despite the unanimous vote, there was wrangling among council over safety issues, with bicyclists using portions of 27th, 23rd and other streets as part of the route.

There was also a lot of discussion on how important bike trails are in bringing in younger people to the city.

The new trail will connect the city’s two north-south trails, running alongside Malone University.

It’s paid for with a $500,000 ODOT grant.