Classical Music Comes to Downtown Bars, Restaurants

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) (Feb. 4, 2017) – Classical music at your favorite downtown nightspot?

It’s a Canton Symphony Orchestra effort that puts trios or quartets inside nine downtown establishments from now through May.

There’s no extra charge for the entertainment.

Here’s the schedule:

February 7, 2017 at 7pm at George’s Lounge (229 Cleveland Ave. NW)

February 14, 2017 at 7pm at Fronimo’s (315 Cleveland Ave. NW)

March 9, 2017 at 7pm at Canton Brewing Co. Speakeasy (225 Market Ave. N)

March 21, 2017 at 7pm at Lucca Downtown (228 4th St. NW)

April 6, 2017 at 6pm at Cultured Coffee & Waffles (309 Cleveland Ave. NW)

April 20, 2017 at 7pm at The Conestoga Grill (217 2nd St. NW)

May 3, 2017 at 7pm at Picciano’s Martini Lounge (410 Market Ave N)

May 17, 2017 at 7pm at Grapes in a Glass (575 Market Ave NW)

May 31, 2017 at 7pm at Canton Chophouse (218 Court Ave NW)